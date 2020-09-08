AMBER Alert issued for 10-year-old Florida girl

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old Florida girl out of Miami.
According to the alert, Randi Canion may be traveling with an unidentified Caucasian man in a white van that has an unknown tag number. She has been missing since Saturday.
Canion is an African-American, five-feet-three-inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds has black hair and brown eyes. She has her hair styled in box braids.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child was asked to please contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 911.
