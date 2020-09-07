Venice woman arrested after stripping down in public and spitting at police

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice woman faces multiple charges after police say she stripped down naked in public and spit at officers. According to reports from witnesses, 36 year old Malwina Bartulska had been acting strange, and got into a battery situation with a juvenile before stripping off her clothing and leaving her home.
Police were called, and eventually caught up with her across town. When police arrived she fought with them and spat at one officer as he was attempting to take control of her. She was transported to Venice Regional Health for further observation.
Bartulska faces charges of battery on an officer, and resisting arrest.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.