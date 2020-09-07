Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Renee are brewing in the eastern Atlantic

Tropical Storm Renee formed Monday afternoon and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Renee is moving west northwest at 12 mph it should continue moving in that direction with some increase in forward speed for at least the next few days while subtropical ridging builds westward to the north of the storm. Toward the end of the forecast period, a turn to the northwest is expected as Rene moves into a weakness in the ridge.. The storm is getting better organized on its approach to the Cabo Verde Islands.