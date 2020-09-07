Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Renee are brewing in the eastern Atlantic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Tropical Storm Paulette formed early Monday morning and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is moving slowly northwest at 3 mph with a pressure at 1005 mb. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast still calls for modest strengthening over the next day or two, and this seems like a good bet given the recent observed improvement of Paulette’s organization and structure. Moderate shear and some surrounding dry air appear to be inhibiting factors for substantial intensification.
Tropical Storm Renee formed Monday afternoon and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Renee is moving west northwest at 12 mph it should continue moving in that direction with some increase in forward speed for at least the next few days while subtropical ridging builds westward to the north of the storm. Toward the end of the forecast period, a turn to the northwest is expected as Rene moves into a weakness in the ridge.. The storm is getting better organized on its approach to the Cabo Verde Islands.
There are two additional areas of interest that the ABC 7 First Alert Weather team is monitoring. An area of low pressure is located just southwest of Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible during the next several days while it moves generally westward or west-northwestward.
A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa late Wednesday or Thursday. Gradual development is anticipated once the system moves over water, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves generally westward across the eastern Atlantic.
