Suncoast officials urge beachgoers to exercise caution

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Suncoast residents and tourists flock to the beaches on Labor Day, officials are urging beachgoers to exercise caution in the waves to avoid any tragedies.
In addition to practicing social distancing, county officials urge precaution while swimming.
Sarasota Emergency Officials reminded swimmers to keep in close distance of lifeguard stations.
In Manatee County, officials with the Sheriff’s department are out patrolling the beach at Anna Maria Island.
Law enforcement officials will also be out on the roads keeping an eye out for intoxicated drivers.
