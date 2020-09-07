North Port man buys antique rifle, finds out it’s still loaded

NORTH PORT, Fla. (North Port Sun) - A North Port man was in for a shock when he purchased a Civil War musket on an online auction.
According to our news partners at the North Port Sun, John Pisano purchased a Springfield 1861 model that was manufactured in Connecticut in 1863 at the Colt Manufacturing Company.
The gun belonged to a soldier in the state of New Jersey. When Pisano received the gun, he found out that the gun was ready to fire.
Pisano took the weapon to a local gunsmith who helped him safely remove the charge without the gun firing. Jim Morrison, owner of J.M. Gun Repair, told the paper that it appeared as if the load was from the 1860s due to its condition.
