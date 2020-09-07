Florida DOH reports 1,838 new COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - As residents and tourists celebrate Labor Day, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 1,838 new cases of COVID-19. The total confirmed number of cases in Florida is now 648,269.
Florida resident deaths are up 22 cases since Sunday, bringing the total of fatalities in the state to 11,871. The numbers dipped to 4.55% positivity rate.
Health departments are continuing to urge social distancing during the holiday. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,673 Residents: 10,563 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 110
Conditions and Care Deaths: 266 Hospitalizations* Residents: 760 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,904 (46%) Female: 5,523 (52%) Unknown/No data: 136 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,080 (10%) White: 5,223 (49%) Other: 1,766 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,494 (24%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,077 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 4,354 (41%) Unknown/No Data: 3,132 (30%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,434 Residents: 7,371 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 63
Conditions and Care Deaths: 216 Hospitalizations* Residents: 507 Non-Residents: 13
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,374 (46%) Female: 3,850 (52%) Unknown/No data: 147 (<1%)
Race: Black: 489 (7%) White: 3,361 (46%) Other: 731 (10%) Unknown/No Data: 2,790 (38%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 894 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 3,046 (41%) Unknown/No Data: 3,431 (47%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.