First Alert Weather: Sixteenth named storm has formed.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Paulette has formed. The earliest in the Atlantic Hurricane Season that a sixteenth storm has formed. Close behind and off the coast of Africa are two systems, a disturbance given 40% chance to develop and Tropical Storm Eighteen, which will likely develop to a named storm first. The next name on the list will be Rene. Tropical Storm Paulette will move to the west and possibly strengthen before encountering hostile winds and dry air.