First Alert Weather: Sixteenth named storm has formed.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Paulette has formed. The earliest in the Atlantic Hurricane Season that a sixteenth storm has formed. Close behind and off the coast of Africa are two systems, a disturbance given 40% chance to develop and Tropical Storm Eighteen, which will likely develop to a named storm first. The next name on the list will be Rene. Tropical Storm Paulette will move to the west and possibly strengthen before encountering hostile winds and dry air.
It is possible that Rene will form and the both Paulette and Rene will move together in a binary fashion, influencing each others track in a kind of Fujiwhara effect where storms pinwheel around each other and want to merge circulations. At present they are of no danger to land.
