First Alert Weather: Monday, September 7, 2020 - Another dose of afternoon and evening showers & storms expected on Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Lingering showers and an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out before midnight. Afterwards, gradual clearing will take place with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 70s. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.
Skies will start off mostly sunny with showers and storms building in from the east. Showers and thunderstorms will become numerous along the sea breeze, which will set up right along the coast. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s with feels-like temperatures as high as 104 degrees. Winds will out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be at a 10.3, which is very high. Seas will be 1-2 feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. Watch for developing thunderstorms to arrive along the coast during the late afternoon and evening.
