Boat patrols help keep Suncoast boaters safe over the Labor Day weekend

“It’s been going very well, we’ve had a lot of boat traffic, a lot of families coming out here enjoying the time for the most part” said Lt. Chris Skinner, a marine patrol officer with the Longboat Key Police Department. “Everyone is obeying the rules, being very prudent and careful as boaters, having a good time, there’s the occasional speeder who doesn’t know the rules. We make a stop, sometimes we issue a citation, sometimes a warning or just some education”