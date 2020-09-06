Temple Emanu-El spreading positivity through painted rocks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The community is coming together and spreading love instead of hate after two Sarasota Jewish temples were tagged with anti-Semitic graffiti earlier this year.
“The idea of taking stone, of taking words, of taking paint which had been used to harm and instead to use it to heal and to uplift,” said Rabbi Elaine Glickman.
Seeing words and signs of hatred spray painted on the walls of the synagogue at Temple Emanu-El was painful for members and the community so youth group advisor Savannah Samberg and her team decided they were going to take matters into their own hands
“We kind of wanted to do a play on the paint and turn something negative into something positive and hopeful and spread that love and support throughout the community,” said Samberg.
Hundreds of rocks with messages of kindness, joy, and hope will be spread across the Suncoast hoping to inspire people to focus on the good in the world.
“This project ended up giving people a way to bring the rocks home to their families and have that conversation with their families,” said Samberg.
They hope the message rocks the boat and brings unity.
“Hopefully they share it with someone else, and they share it with someone else. I hope that we’ll see those same ripples of kindness and of love and hope across throughout the Suncoast, throughout our community,” said Rabbi Glickman.
As people bring back their decorated rocks Samberg says they will get all the rocks and give them out to members during Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year that is celebrated later this month.
