Police identify person found floating in Manatee River on Sunday as 67-year-old Bradenton man

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) has identified the person who was pronounced deceased on scene in Bradenton on Sunday after being being found floating in the Manatee River.
The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. near the 200th block of Riverside Drive East and the person has been identified as Douglas Pickrell, 67, of Bradenton.
According to police, the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy, but it does not appear to be a result of foul play.
Anyone with any information about this incident should contact BPD at 941-932-9356. You may also email your information to this website or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at the Manatee Crime Stoppers website.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.