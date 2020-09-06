First Alert Weather: Sunday, September 6, 2020 - Numerous showers and storms expected on Labor Day

A weak frontal boundary and the typical sea breeze will interact with the high moisture content overhead allowing numerous showers and thunderstorms to move through the Suncoast during the afternoon and evening. Skies will start off mostly sunny with clouds increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s with feel-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 102-104 degrees. Winds will be out of the east shifting to the northwest at 5-10 mph during the afternoon.