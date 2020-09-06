First Alert Weather: Sunday, September 6, 2020 - Numerous showers and storms expected on Labor Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Showers and thunderstorm will begin to slowly taper off late this evening with gradual clearing taking place after midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-70s and winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.
A weak frontal boundary and the typical sea breeze will interact with the high moisture content overhead allowing numerous showers and thunderstorms to move through the Suncoast during the afternoon and evening. Skies will start off mostly sunny with clouds increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s with feel-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 102-104 degrees. Winds will be out of the east shifting to the northwest at 5-10 mph during the afternoon.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be at 10.3, which is very high. Seas will be less than 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.
