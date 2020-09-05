Sarasota deputy put on administrative leave after altercation with a teenager at jail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A Sarasota County deputy was put on administrative leave on Friday morning following an altercation with a 17-year-old at the Juvenile Assessment Center on Tuesday.
Sarasota Deputy Neil Pizzo is seen on surveillance video obtained by ABC7 putting his hands on 17-year-old Terrence Reed after deputies say he wasn’t listening to their commands of taking his hands out of his shirt.
Records show Reed had just turned himself in for a warrant and was going through processing. Deputies say Reed was threatening Pizzo.
In an incident report released to ABC7 by the Sheriff’s Office Pizzo says moments before the altercation Reed said “I’m code, I’m not going to do it cracker, I’d blow your top off.”
An incident report written by another deputy recounts Reed telling Deputy Pizzo that if they were in the streets he would “blow your head off, and kill you.”
Documents show Reed quickly pulled his arms out of his shirt as Deputy Pizzo was approaching him. Pizzo says Reed had his fist clenched and felt he needed to step in and defend himself.
The reports outlines that during the struggle Reed is accused of grabbing the deputies neck. Pizzo took Reed to the ground and hit him multiple times before handcuffing him and taking him to a cell.
Records show the nurse at the facility tried to see if Reed had injuries but he refused care. Reed was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was seen for a scrape to his head.
ABC7 reached out to Deputy Pizzo on the matter but we haven’t heard back yet.
