More than 2,600 new COVID-19 cases being reported by FDOH in Sunday’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 646,431 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 38 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Sunday’s update.
639,166 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.
11,849 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Saturday’s totals.
FDOH says COVID deaths are primarily found one of two ways. Either through a query of the vital statistics database, which locates death certificates, or through the medical examiner. The updates from this weekend were from the medical examiner.
The report date for deaths reflects the date that the Department received the information regarding the death and does not necessarily reflect the date the death occurred.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,656 Residents: 10,546 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 110
Conditions and Care Deaths: 266 Hospitalizations* Residents: 760 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,899 (46%) Female: 5,511 (52%) Unknown/No data: 136 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,078 (10%) White: 5,216 (49%) Other: 1,760 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,492 (24%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,075 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 4,347 (41%) Unknown/No Data: 3,124 (30%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,410 Residents: 7,347 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 63
Conditions and Care Deaths: 216 Hospitalizations* Residents: 508 Non-Residents: 13
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,360 (46%) Female: 3,840 (52%) Unknown/No data: 147 (<1%)
Race: Black: 481 (7%) White: 3,338 (45%) Other: 729 (10%) Unknown/No Data: 2,799 (38%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 889 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 3,020 (41%) Unknown/No Data: 3,438 (47%)
According to FDOH data, there have not been any new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Manatee County nor in Sarasota County for the second consecutive day.
FDOH is also reporting that Manatee County has not had any new hospitalizations since Saturday’s update, and there is one new hospitalization being confirmed in Sarasota County.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.