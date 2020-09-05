First Alert Weather: Saturday, September 5, 2020 - Numerous showers and thunderstorms expected through the rest of the holiday weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
A few lingering showers are possible this evening with skies gradually becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-to-upper 70s. Winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
An upper level ridge of high pressure is slowly breaking down as it moves westward, while a mid/upper level low will begin to become more apparent over Cuba by tomorrow. It will slowly track northward across parts of Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico. As a result, numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along the sea breeze before pushing into the Gulf late in the evening. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 90s with feel-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 102-105 degrees.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be at 1 10.5, which is very high. Seas will be less than 2-feet with smooth conditions on bay and inland waters. Keep an eye on the ABC 7 First Alert Weather App for any thunderstorms that could develop and move along the coast and into the Gulf waters.
