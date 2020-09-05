First Alert Weather: Saturday, September 5, 2020 - Numerous showers and thunderstorms expected through the rest of the holiday weekend

An upper level ridge of high pressure is slowly breaking down as it moves westward, while a mid/upper level low will begin to become more apparent over Cuba by tomorrow. It will slowly track northward across parts of Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico. As a result, numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along the sea breeze before pushing into the Gulf late in the evening. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 90s with feel-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 102-105 degrees.