Farren Dakin, owner of Dakin Dairy Farms in Manatee County, passes away from COVID-19

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County dairy farmer, Farren Dakin has passed away from COVID-19 at the age of 65.
Farren, the owner of three Dakin Dairy farm businesses died on Thursday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
According to the Herald Tribune, Farren came to Manatee County in the 1960s when his father, Romanus “Pete” Dakin, also a dairy farmer, moved the family there and Farren bought his own dairy farm in 1980.
Farren is survived by his wife, Shelly, his daughter, Erin, and a host of other family members.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.