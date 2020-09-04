Police: 1-year-old ejected, killed in Alligator Alley crash

WEST BROWARD, Fla. (WWSB/WPLG) – A family from Tampa is mourning the loss of their 1-year-old son who was ejected after a rollover crash Thursday in South Florida.
The crash happened on I-75 near milemarker 28. According to ABC affiliate WPLG, the cause of the crash was a tire blowout on the Nissan Frontier mid-size pick up, but the investigation is still in the early stages, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.
The child was ejected and was found in a nearby body of water.
A car seat was located near the wreckage, but FHP told WPLG that the boy was not in a child restraint and no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.
Broward County Fire Rescue transported three children and three adults from the scene. Two of the injured adults were reportedly the baby’s mother and father.
The search for the young child took hours and eventually turned into a recovery mission. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are still investigating.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.