Manatee teacher draws tribute to ’Black Panther’ star in his classroom

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County middle school teacher drew a tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman on his whiteboard and his students were stunned.
According to the post, Christopher Robinson, who teaches social studies at R. Dan Nolan Middle School, drew a tribute to Boseman, who recently died following his battle with cancer.
Robinson, who is a self-taught artist, says it took about 45 minutes to create the sketch. He knew his kids would love the drawing as Boseman was a hero to many.
“I was just helping remember this great man’s legacy,” he said.
