Heat advisory in effect: Here are some safety tips

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Heat Advisory is currently in effect on the Suncoast with fewer showers in the late afternoon. Heat stress will be a real danger for those working outside in the afternoon heat.
It’s a good idea to keep an eye out for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat strokes.
Symptoms of heat stress include: Dizziness, headache, pale or clammy skin, cramps, nausea and profuse sweating.
Be sure to limit time in the sun during this time if possible, and stay hydrated.
Be sure to limit time in the sun during this time if possible, and stay hydrated.
