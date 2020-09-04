Florida DOH reports 3,198 new cases ahead of Labor Day weekend.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says that COVID cases in the state rose 3,198 on Friday, bringing the total to 640,211 cases.
The state is also reporting 100 more deaths of residents since Thursday. The death toll among Floridians is now up to 11,750. Death toll spikes do not indicate that all reported deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours, just that the cause of death has been released to the DOH since the last report.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,601 Residents: 10,492 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 109
Conditions and Care Deaths: 266 Hospitalizations* Residents: 752 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,874 (46%) Female: 5,478 (52%) Unknown/No data: 140 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,052 (10%) White: 5,154 (49%) Other: 1,730 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 2,556 (24%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,031 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 4,262 (41%) Unknown/No Data: 3,199 (30%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,338 Residents: 7,275 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 63
Conditions and Care Deaths: 216 Hospitalizations* Residents: 505 Non-Residents: 13
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 3,318 (46%) Female: 3,804 (52%) Unknown/No data: 153 (<1%)
Race: Black: 477 (7%) White: 3,270 (45%) Other: 701 (10%) Unknown/No Data: 2,827 (39%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 849 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 2,970 (41%) Unknown/No Data: 3,456 (48%)
