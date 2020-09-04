Florida DOH reports 3,198 new cases ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Florida DOH reports 3,198 new cases ahead of Labor Day weekend.
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | September 4, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 12:48 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says that COVID cases in the state rose 3,198 on Friday, bringing the total to 640,211 cases.

The state is also reporting 100 more deaths of residents since Thursday. The death toll among Floridians is now up to 11,750. Death toll spikes do not indicate that all reported deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours, just that the cause of death has been released to the DOH since the last report.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 10,601   Residents: 10,492   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 109

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 266   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 752     Non-Residents: 7

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 4,874  (46%)   Female: 5,478 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 140 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,052  (10%)   White: 5,154  (49%)   Other: 1,730  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,556  (24%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,031  (29%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,262  (41%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,199  (30%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 7,338   Residents: 7,275   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 63

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 216   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 505     Non-Residents: 13

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 43

Gender:   Male: 3,318  (46%)   Female: 3,804 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 153 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 477  (7%)   White: 3,270  (45%)   Other: 701  (10%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,827  (39%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 849  (12%)   Not-Hispanic: 2,970  (41%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,456  (48%)

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.