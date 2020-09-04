First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory on Friday for the Suncoast; rain likley this weekend.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Today will be similar to yesterday with but with fewer late day storms. The east wind will keep the showers and thunderstorms close to the coast today with most of the Suncoast staying rain free. However, along the coast and late in the day and into the evening you should expect a few stronger storms to be possible. Through the holiday weekend tropical activity will not be a problem. However, there are several systems in the far Atlantic that we monitor and a few have good chances for development down the road. Be sure to check in for a tropical update as we head into next week regarding the possible development of these systems.
Over the holiday weekend we will see moisture rapidly return to the forecast. The east wind will continue to keep the sea breeze close to the coast and most thunderstorm activity will occur late in the afternoon and into the evening. Remember, most lighting deaths occur between noon and 6 PM and involve outdoor activities such as boating, swimming, fishing or golf. You may be surprised to know that almost a third of lightning deaths occur indoors, mostly while engaged in activities like handling cords or being close to plumbing. Stay safe and have a great weekend.
