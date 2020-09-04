First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory on Friday for the Suncoast; rain likley this weekend.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Today will be similar to yesterday with but with fewer late day storms. The east wind will keep the showers and thunderstorms close to the coast today with most of the Suncoast staying rain free. However, along the coast and late in the day and into the evening you should expect a few stronger storms to be possible. Through the holiday weekend tropical activity will not be a problem. However, there are several systems in the far Atlantic that we monitor and a few have good chances for development down the road. Be sure to check in for a tropical update as we head into next week regarding the possible development of these systems.