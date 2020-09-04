First Alert Weather: Friday, September 4, 2020 - Rain chances increase over the weekend and the heat lingers

Heat indices will range anywhere from 106-110° on Saturday

By Noel Rehm | September 4, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 6:44 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Showers and storms will be isolated and should remain east of I-75 before coming to an end before midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the mid-70s, and winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.

It will be another hot afternoon to kick off the weekend with temperatures topping out at 94-96 degrees. Feel-like temperatures will range anywhere from 106-110°, which could prompt another heat advisory for tomorrow afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing along the sea breeze during the late afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the east northeast shifting to the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Beach and Boating Forecast

The UV index will be 10.5, which is very high. Seas will be less than 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.

