FHP: Man assaulted his wife, pushed her into oncoming traffic after tire blowuot
James Morgan (Source: FHP)
By ABC7 Staff | September 4, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 2:16 PM

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a man who allegedly assaulted his wife after a tire blowout in Pasco County.

Troopers say Joey Morgan, 45, grabbed the steering wheel of the car after a blowout and began beating the woman. Investigators then say he pushed her into oncoming traffic on I-75.

They then say he told his wife he was going to kill her before running off into the woods.

If you know his whereabouts, please call FHP at 813-558-1800.

