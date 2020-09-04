FHP: Man assaulted his wife, pushed her into oncoming traffic after tire blowuot

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a man who allegedly assaulted his wife after a tire blowout in Pasco County.
Troopers say Joey Morgan, 45, grabbed the steering wheel of the car after a blowout and began beating the woman. Investigators then say he pushed her into oncoming traffic on I-75.
They then say he told his wife he was going to kill her before running off into the woods.
If you know his whereabouts, please call FHP at 813-558-1800.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.