Doctors Hospital of Sarasota revises visitation policy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Doctors Hospital of Sarasota has announced that they are revising the Temporary Visitor Policy as COVID-19 cases decrease around the Suncoast.
New visiting hours are from 8 a.m. until noon, seven days per week.
One visitor per patient is permitted with the following exception:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) Units
- For the protection of our patients, visitors, and caregivers, we do not allow visitors for COVID-19 patients; or those undergoing investigation for COVID-19.
Exceptions must be approved by the hospital Administrator for end of life situations.
Emergency Room – One visitor per patient in the ER.
Patients Undergoing Procedures – One visitor per patient. The visitor must remain in the designated waiting area. If the patient is admitted, the visitor can visit after the patient is admitted to his/her room.
Anyone under the age of 18 will not be considered for visitation unless they are the parent of a hospitalized child.
Hospital Cafeteria – Visitors are not allowed.
All persons authorized to enter the hospital MUST practice hand sanitization upon entering the hospital and upon entering and exiting a patient’s room and MUST wear a mask at ALL times, including in a patient’s room.
All visitors will have their temperature taken and be screened for illness.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.