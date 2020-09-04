DeSantis extends SAT/ACT deadline for Bright Futures scholarship

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order that will extend the deadline for students graduating in the 2019-20 school year to earn the minimum qualifying SAT or ACT score to earn a Bright Futures scholarship.
The deadline has been extended until Dec. 1.
Students across Florida who either need to earn a qualifying score or wanted to take either the SAT or ACT again to earn a higher score, will now have that opportunity. Many students had not been able to sit for the exams due to COVID-19.
In June, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order that extended the deadline to earn a qualifying score to July 31. However, while a few thousand rising college students were able to leverage these June and July opportunities, not all ACT test sites were able to remain open and the College Board (SAT) chose to not offer any testing opportunities.
