DeSantis announces license-free saltwater fishing day Saturday

(WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a license-free saltwater fishing day for Florida.
You can try the spot on Saturday, Sept. 5, without needing a saltwater fishing license.
“License-free fishing days offer a special opportunity to enjoy Florida’s beautiful outdoors,” the governor said in a press release. “I encourage all Floridians and visitors to take advantage!”
This day is one of eight total license-free fishing days the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers each year.
All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions apply on these dates. To learn more, visit //MyFWC.com/License. For fishing regulations and tips, visit //MyFWC.com/Fishing. To renew or purchase a fishing license, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
