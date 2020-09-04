DeSantis announces license-free saltwater fishing day Saturday

DeSantis announces license-free saltwater fishing day Saturday
By ABC7 Staff | September 4, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT - Updated September 4 at 9:08 AM

(WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a license-free saltwater fishing day for Florida.

You can try the spot on Saturday, Sept. 5, without needing a saltwater fishing license.

License-free fishing days offer a special opportunity to enjoy Florida’s beautiful outdoors,” the governor said in a press release. I encourage all Floridians and visitors to take advantage!”

This day is one of eight total license-free fishing days the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers each year.

All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions apply on these dates. To learn more, visit //MyFWC.com/License. For fishing regulations and tips, visit //MyFWC.com/Fishing. To renew or purchase a fishing license, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.