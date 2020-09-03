Suncoast Congressman calls for national ban on sex dolls that resemble children

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan is introducing federal legislation to ban the sale of sex dolls resembling children.
The legislation comes after a Florida mother reached out to the media after discovering that a lifelike doll resembling her daughter was being sold online. The woman told NBC Miami that a photo of her child was stolen and her likeness was turned into a sex doll.
Buchanan plans to re-introduce the “CREEPER Act” which passed the U.S. House in 2018 but died in the Senate. Buchanan said if the bill did not pass this year he would re-introduce it in the 2021 session of Congress as well. Specifically, the CREEPER Act would ban the importation and transportation of child sex dolls, effectively banning their sale.
Only Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee have banned the sale of the dolls.
