Safety and tourism this Labor Day Weekend on the Suncoast

“When there’s a comfort level, like with cases going down, consumer confidence goes up. What we’ve seen is that every time cases are going down, tourism goes up. We had a great June, and we just found out that our tax collections in July were ahead of July of 2019, and as we sit here year to date, we are only 10% down of our tourism tax collection. It’s a great place to be,” said Elliott Falcione, the Executive Director for the Bradenton Area Convention And Visitors Bureau.