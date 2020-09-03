Rare earthquake hits Florida panhandle

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Florida panhandle Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The epicenter of the quake was 3km north of Mount Carmel, Florida and occurred just after 11 a.m. EST. It could be felt along the Florida and Alabama state lines.
The USGS said that earthquakes in that vicinity are extremely rare.
“Speaking of earthquakes in enigmatic places, now there’s something you don’t see every day: an earthquake in (or very close to) Florida!” the Survey wrote in a Tweet.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.