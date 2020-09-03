Palmetto pastor drops lawsuit against Manatee County over mask mandate

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A lawsuit filed in early August by a Palmetto Pastor over Manatee Counties mask mandate has been dropped, according to court documents.
Reverend Joel Tillis filed the paperwork on Tuesday to voluntarily dismiss the case. The lawsuit challenged the counties ability to put a mandate of this kind in place. Along with Tillis, State Rep. Anthony Sabatini filed similar lawsuists against a number of other counties. During a press conference last month when the lawsuit was filed, the pastor said it violated medical privacy.
A few weeks after the lawsuit was filed, the county voted to remove places of worship from the list of locations where masks should be worn.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.