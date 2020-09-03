No injuries reported after truck crashes into pond outside Pinellas Courthouse

A truck crashed into a pond outside of the Pinellas County Courthouse (Source: PCSO)
By ABC7 Staff | September 3, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT - Updated September 3 at 9:23 AM

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - No one was hurt after a pickup truck crashed into a retention pond outside the Pinellas County courthouse.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon. According to an accident report, the driver of the truck accidentally accelerated and went over a barrier where the truck became fully submerged. The man was able to get out and was not injured.

Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office were nearby and were able to assist.

