No injuries reported after truck crashes into pond outside Pinellas Courthouse

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - No one was hurt after a pickup truck crashed into a retention pond outside the Pinellas County courthouse.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon. According to an accident report, the driver of the truck accidentally accelerated and went over a barrier where the truck became fully submerged. The man was able to get out and was not injured.
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office were nearby and were able to assist.
