Do you recognize these three suspects in a unlocked vehicle burglary at the Ramada Inn (7150 Tamiami Trl.) on 8/27 at around 6:50 a.m.?



If you have any info, please call MCSO at 941-747-3011 Ext. 2318, and as always, please remember to lock your cars and remove your valuables. pic.twitter.com/bgHaqRrNCX