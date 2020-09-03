Manatee County Schools to implement COVID-19 dashboard

“When school districts across the state began reopening, a wide variety of reporting tactics were employed ranging from little to no information released, to information designating whether confirmed cases were students or employees of specific schools. In balancing privacy concerns with the public’s need to know, we have determined that providing a dashboard of confirmed cases by school still protects confidentiality while providing important information related to specific schools. That is the reason we are unveiling the dashboard today,” reads a statement from the school superintendent.