Manatee County Schools to implement COVID-19 dashboard

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following the quarantine of nearly 100 students at Palmetto High, Manatee County Schools have announced that they will provide future updates on COVID-19 cases in the district on a new coronavirus dashboard.
The site launches Thursday evening and can be viewed here.
During the first three weeks of school, the district has refrained from releasing details related to confirmed COVID-19 cases due to the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and student privacy under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
“When school districts across the state began reopening, a wide variety of reporting tactics were employed ranging from little to no information released, to information designating whether confirmed cases were students or employees of specific schools. In balancing privacy concerns with the public’s need to know, we have determined that providing a dashboard of confirmed cases by school still protects confidentiality while providing important information related to specific schools. That is the reason we are unveiling the dashboard today,” reads a statement from the school superintendent.
Similar to dashboards used in other school districts,, the Manatee District’s COVID-19 Dashboard will display the number of confirmed cases in individual Manatee District schools and support sites dating back to the first day of school on Monday, Aug.17.
When a case is confirmed, contract tracing will begin.
