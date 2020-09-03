Late day storms are back for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Normal summer pattern will be with us through Labor day. So expect a good chance for some late afternoon and early evening storms on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
This means lightning will be accompanying these storms as they move toward the Gulf. There will be a lot of people out and about this weekend so be prepared to seek shelter indoors away from windows as these storms blow through.
Friday some slightly drier air will move in so expect a 30% chance for these afternoon storms otherwise mostly sunny skies expected during the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The high on Thursday was 95 degrees tying a record high for the date and the heat index was at 112 at one point during the day.
Another possible heat advisory may be necessary for our area again on Friday. We can expect highs in the low to mid 90′s and a heat index near 105 for most from noon through 6 p.m. Make sure you stay in the shade as much as possible and drink plenty of water if you going to be outdoors during the afternoon over the weekend.
Saturday we can expect a little better chance for late day storms. The rain chance is at 40% for late day storms but most of the day will be sunny. Winds will be out of the SE to start the day with a west coast sea breeze developing late in the day near the coast.
Sunday the moisture increases so a much better chance to get some of those late day storms in your neighborhood as the chance bumps up to 50%. Temperatures will be warm into the low 90′s near the coast and mid 90′s elsewhere.
Monday through Tuesday look for a really good chance for widespread late day storms otherwise partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90′s.
There are several areas in the central and far eastern Atlantic which have a really good chance for developing over early next week. Right now it appears that they won’t have any impact on land through Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.