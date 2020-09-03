Florida DOH updates its latest COVID-19 totals

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 3,646 new cases of COVID-19 among Florida residents. This brings the statewide total to 637,013 laboratory confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
The DOH also reports 11,650 resident deaths and 150 non-resident deaths. Fatality rates are made up of a reports that have attributed a patient’s cause of death to COVID-19. The state Dashboard contained a note that eight death reports should have been attributed to Wednesday’s report but had been assigned, instead to Thursday’s numbers.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,557 Residents: 10,448 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 109
Conditions and Care Deaths: 265 Hospitalizations* Residents: 748 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,848 (46%) Female: 5,453 (52%) Unknown/No data: 147 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,042 (10%) White: 5,094 (49%) Other: 1,689 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 2,623 (25%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,991 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 4,188 (40%) Unknown/No Data: 3,269 (31%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,305 Residents: 7,242 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 63
Conditions and Care Deaths: 212 Hospitalizations* Residents: 500 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 3,304 (46%) Female: 3,784 (52%) Unknown/No data: 154 (<1%)
Race: Black: 470 (6%) White: 3,216 (44%) Other: 698 (10%) Unknown/No Data: 2,858 (39%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 837 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 2,908 (40%) Unknown/No Data: 3,497 (48%)
