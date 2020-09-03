First Alert Weather: Extreme heat for the Suncoast Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High Pressure is centered to our north today and into the weekend. Slightly drier air aloft has moved into the area and will limit the number of storms we get late in the afternoon and into the evening. The east wind is established now and that will impact the forecast in two ways. First it will keep the sea breeze close to the coast and second, an east wind is a warm wind. We hit 95 yesterday and today we will be as hot or hotter. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Suncoat today for “feels like” temperatures near 110.