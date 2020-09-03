FDLE issues statewide missing child alert for 12-year-old

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - FDLE has issued a statewide alert for a 12-year-old child missing in Miami, Fla.
The missing alert was issued for Anastasia Vela-Fernandez, last seen in the area of the 6000 block of NW 30th Avenue in Miami, Florida. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and army fatigue pants.
The child may be in the company of Jimmy Vela. Vela has multiple tattoos, one visible on the right side of his neck.
If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or 911.
