Crews respond to Sarasota neighborhood after mortar round found

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police were called to the Indian Beach/Sapphire Shores neighborhood after a potential explosive device was found.
A neighbor sent photos to ABC7 of crews working to ascertain the type of device and the safest removal option. Officers have 22nd Street blocked off. Sarasota Police say the scene is secure and the device is a mortar round that was found in a home by a residential cleaning company.
MacDill AirForce Base has sent a crew to help with disposal.
