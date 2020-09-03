COVID-19 mobile testing cancelled next week in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A state run mobile testing site that was scheduled to come to Englewood has been cancelled.
The testing was originally scheduled at the Englewood United Methodist Church for September 8-10.
You can still visit the mobile testing unit this week at one of the following locations:
September 5, 9 a.m. to noon - Charlotte County Tax Collector, Mac V. Horton County Annex, 6868 San Casa Road, Englewood.
September 6, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Charlotte County Tax Collector, Mac V. Horton County Annex, 6868 San Casa Road, Englewood.
This community based COVID-19 testing is for anyone who is five years old and up regardless of symptoms and no appointment is necessary. The sites will have a capacity of 100 PCR, or “swab” tests available each day. Antibody testing will not be available during these testing events.
