Covid concerns for teachers in Manatee County School District as schools see more cases

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Covid continues to be an issue in Manatee County schools, this on the heels of two more positive cases, one at Nolan Middle School and the other at Braden River Middle School. Nobody is feeling it more than our teachers.
School board member Dr. Scott Hopes says teachers are under a lot of pressure. He tells ABC7 that even if teachers decide to leave, the schools are still in a very good position to handle it. He says the school district is overstaffed by about 60 teachers who can step in.
“We will get through this,” said Hopes. “I will be reaching out to the state Department of Emergency Management Services and the Department of Education, to request that through their stock to send us N95 and N95 equivalent masks, so our teachers and bus drivers can have access to them.”
Nearly two dozen schools in the Manatee County School District have now had reported cases of covid.
