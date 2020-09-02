Tampa Bay Bucs to play first two games with no fans at stadium

If you were hoping to catch Brady and Gronk in person, you’ll have to wait a bit longer.

Tom Brady pretends to throw the football while wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform for the first time. (Source: Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
By ABC7 Staff | September 2, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT - Updated September 2 at 3:00 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - In a letter to season ticket holders, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they will play the first two home games of the season with no fans.

The first opportunity to see the Bucs play with Tom Brady at the helm will be Oct. 18. The letter says that date will be held so long as current COVID trends continue downward.

“Over the past several months, we have worked closely with the NFL and local officials to determine the best way to safely and responsibly host a limited number of fans at Buccaneers home games during the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the letter.

Letter sent to season ticket holders.
Letter sent to season ticket holders. (Source: WWSB)

