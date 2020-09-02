Suncoast School Districts adjusting protocol after nearly 100 students sent home to quarantine in Manatee County

“This is opportunity to truly understand, through the root-cause analysis, what went wrong. It’s a time to kind of like regroup and refocus, and get mentally prepared to come back to the new normal. This is the new normal the masks, the social distancing, eating lunch separated from one another. If we do that, we’ll be able to maintain learning and keep schools open throughout Manatee County,” explained Epidemiologist and Manatee County School Board Member, Dr. Scott Hopes.