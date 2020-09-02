Soar in 4 Manatee County drive thru supply event helped more than a hundred families

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Soar in 4 Manatee County drive through event on Wednesday afternoon drew a large crowd of families needing help.
The event is held every month. Coordinators say they keep seeing an increased need at each event they hold. The drive thru event at DeSoto Square Mall on Wednesday aimed to help parents and students in title 1 schools. Families were able to pick up school supplies, reading books and activities to do together.
Coordinators say they had a really good turnout with 140 cars able to go through before all the items ran out. Coordinator Sheila Halpin says 300 children and about 184 adults were able to benefit not only from the school supplies but all those activities that were offered.
“I grew up as a title 1 child. So it would’ve been great to have an event like this that my mom could’ve brought me to. And get materials in my home,” said Soar in 4 Manatee County event coordinator, Sheila Halpin.
“I understand that families are struggling and we all need to come together as a community to help each other,” said Manatee County mother of two, Briana Enchautegui.
Cars lined up and waited patiently for school supplies, math activities, and books. Those are all things volunteers say can make a world of a difference in a families life.
“They’re trying to make between notebooks for their kids or food at night. By providing the notebooks we can help them make an easier decision to provide food later,” said volunteer Jessica Maxon-Berrier.
The line of cars waiting to benefit from the free help circled the DeSoto Square Mall on Wednesday afternoon. Many cars had to be turned away after resources ran low. Halpins says they run off of donations and hope to be able to provide more help next time.
Soar in 4 Manatee County coordinators tells ABC7 that they’ll have another evenT the first Wednesday of October.
