School Board of Manatee County looking for new member of Audit Committee

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School Board is seeking a citizen to serve on the Audit Committee for a three-year term.
The Committee, which meets six times a year, recommends the appointment of the internal and external auditors; reviews the scope, plan and reports of the internal and external auditors; and assists in maintaining open communications between the selected auditors, the School Board and the District’s financial management.
Members also review the collection and proper use of the funds raised through the one-half cent sales surtax for school capital outlay expenditures.
Those interested in serving must:
- Live in Manatee County.
- Be a CPA (active or retired) or had employment experience in school district financial operations.
- Submit a letter expressing interest, providing contact information and providing a brief summary of their work experience.
Responses must be sent to the Manatee County School District, Michele Boyes, Board Agency Clerk, P.O. Box 9069, Bradenton, Florida 34206-9069 no later than Friday, September 18, 2020.
Interested individuals can obtain additional information about the Committee by emailing Barbara Vedder, Audit Committee Chair, at vedderb@manateeschools.net.
