NTSB investigating incident with plane at Venice Municipal Airport

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Transportation Safety Board is looking into an accident involving a small plane at the Venice Municipal Airport.
According to airport officials, a pilot working on a plane was attempting to hand prop a single-engine plane to start the aircraft. The man was in front of the plane when the propeller grazed him in the head and struck his wrist and hip. As of Wednesday morning, the man is still in Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are on-site investigating. A preliminary report is expected to be released shortly.
