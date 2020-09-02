North Port police post video of traffic stop

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A dramatic confrontation between a police officer and driver has been posted on social media and shows the tension between civilians and police that has been brewing nationwide.
The North Port Police Department shared body camera footage from the traffic stop. The driver accused the officer of profiling him and he also recorded and posted the stop on social media. The Department responded by sharing their video on Facebook in order to account for the initial minutes missing in the driver’s Facebook live.
Officers told the driver he was being pulled over for a tail light outage and the driver told the officer he did not feel safe stepping out of his vehicle.
“I don’t feel safe in 2020, with cops killing black people,” the driver told officers.
A second officer was called to the scene to de-escalate the situation.
“We certainly understand the conversation taking place nationally when it comes to unequal treatment of minority individuals. Reviewing the video posted, I am very proud of our officers for working with someone who was very vocal and upset about issues he may be seeing, or has even experienced in other places,” reads a post from the chief, Todd Garrison. “We obviously take part in thousands of traffic stops every year. Some of those stops involve individuals acting in ways which puts our officers on alert and sometimes at risk. One way to deescalate the situation, especially one with multiple individuals in the vehicle, is to have them exit the vehicle to discuss the situation. It is a reasonable and lawful request. The officers have a right to feel safe too.”
