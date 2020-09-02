North Port police post video of traffic stop

“We certainly understand the conversation taking place nationally when it comes to unequal treatment of minority individuals. Reviewing the video posted, I am very proud of our officers for working with someone who was very vocal and upset about issues he may be seeing, or has even experienced in other places,” reads a post from the chief, Todd Garrison. “We obviously take part in thousands of traffic stops every year. Some of those stops involve individuals acting in ways which puts our officers on alert and sometimes at risk. One way to deescalate the situation, especially one with multiple individuals in the vehicle, is to have them exit the vehicle to discuss the situation. It is a reasonable and lawful request. The officers have a right to feel safe too.”