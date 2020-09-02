North Port parents go Jurassic to embarrass kids after school

That's one way to greet your kids! (Source: NPPD)
By ABC7 Staff | September 2, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT - Updated September 2 at 11:06 AM

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police spotted two T-rexes waiting by a school bus stop Tuesday. When they stopped to investigate, the pair (who were not actually dinosaurs) told officers that they were waiting to surprise and embarrass their kids during the drop off.

“Danielle and Sean Butler are two awesome foster parents who wanted to make the first day of riding the bus a memorable one for their students. Although both girls were mildly embarrassed, they still loved it and couldn’t help but smile in the end,” reads a post by the department.

You’ll get a good laugh too! You can watch below.

