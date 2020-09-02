Manatee County Schools release update on district COVID cases

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School Board of Manatee County released updated information Wednesday on new COVID-19 cases in the school district.
Tuesday, Dr. Scott Hopes, told ABC7 that nearly 100 students and staff members at Palmetto High School were sent home due to a COVID-19 exposure at the school. Wednesday, the superintendent assured parents that the quarantine was out of an abundance of caution due to the inability to properly perform contract tracing.
“The majority of the students quarantined were sent home out of an extreme abundance of caution because the contact tracing could not formally exclude them from Direct Exposure. As a result of this case, we have made sure seating charts are produced in each classroom so that the Department of Health can do a more proficient job of contact tracing when necessary,” reads the release.
New cases were also reported at Braden Middle School and Nolan Middle School. Classrooms are being sanitized.
