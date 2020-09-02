Hillsborough County teen killed in crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WTSP) - An 18-year-old student from Armwood High School has died following a crash in Plant City.
Two other teens were also injured after a crash. According to WTSP 10 in Tampa, a Ford Expedition being driven by a 16-year-old Tuesday evening when the the driver lost control and crashed into a tree on County Line Road. An 18-year-old passenger was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The right rear passenger, a 19-year-old, had non-life-threatening injuries. Both the 16-year-old driver and that 19-year-old passenger were taken to South Florida Baptist Hospital.
Deputies do not believe alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash. Speed is believed to have been the main factor in the crash.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.