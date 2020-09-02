Following backlog, COVID positivity rate hits 5.63%

(WWSB) - Wednesday’s updated COVID-19 numbers showed 2,575 new positive cases involving Florida residents. The results follow Tuesday’s data dump that resulted in higher numbers from a backlog by Quest Diagnostics.
Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to “put Tuesday’s results aside” as a backlog of tests from the lab inflated the state’s COVID-19 totals.
Statewide there have been 633,442 cases statewide. The DOH reported 5.63 percent of test results returned from labs were positive for COVID-19. 11,501 Florida residents have died of the novel coronavirus since March. Increases in death spikes do not necessarily mean that the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, but that their results have been received by the state.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,532 Residents: 10,422 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 110
Conditions and Care Deaths: 263 Hospitalizations* Residents: 745 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,832 (46%) Female: 5,430 (52%) Unknown/No data: 160 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,032 (10%) White: 5,028 (48%) Other: 1,673 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 2,689 (26%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,944 (28%) Not-Hispanic: 4,113 (39%) Unknown/No Data: 3,365 (32%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,281 Residents: 7,219 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 62
Conditions and Care Deaths: 211 Hospitalizations* Residents: 490 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 3,302 (46%) Female: 3,759 (52%) Unknown/No data: 158 (<1%)
Race: Black: 462 (6%) White: 3,166 (44%) Other: 686 (10%) Unknown/No Data: 2,905 (40%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 824 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 2,845 (39%) Unknown/No Data: 3,550 (49%)
